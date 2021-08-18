London’s Eventim Apollo pays tribute to Sean Lock

London’s Eventim Apollo has paid tribute to Sean Lock by changing its headline sign.

The venue, formerly known as the Hammersmith Apollo, changed its front sign to ‘RIP Sean Lock’ following the comedian’s death.

Lock held numerous stand-up gigs at the venue, including Sean Lock: Lockipedia in 2010 and his 2013 tour Purple Van Man where he performed for three consecutive nights.

Advertisement

Lock died from cancer at the age of 58, and was best known for appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and for sitcom 15 Storeys High.

RIP Sean Lock 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LlDtDFTSkA — Eventim Apollo (@EventimApollo) August 18, 2021

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions, read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. pic.twitter.com/4ZH8HRQrIU — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) August 18, 2021

Advertisement

His 8 Out Of 10 Cats co-stars have since paid tribute, including Jimmy Carr and Jon Richardson, who described him as “an incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice”.

Channel 4 has changed its scheduled programming for Thursday (August 19) to celebrate the comedian, with Sean Lock: Keep It Light set to air at 10pm and a classic episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown to follow at 11pm.