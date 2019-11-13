It looks like a full ‘Friends’ reunion special is in the works

The one where it finally happens?

According to reports, the six core stars of Friends and the hit comedy show’s creators are in talks to return for a HBO special.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the ’90s sitcom, which ran for 236 episodes and 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. Rumours of the main cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer getting back together for another series, a special or a movie has been rife (and usually denied) for years. But now The Hollywood Reporter claims that sources confirm that “talks are currently underway” for an unscripted reunion special of the core actors along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

Read more: 11 of the wildest Friends fan theories

While it’s been said that “a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out”, the talks remain promising given that Anniston recently said that she was “working on something” with her fellow former cast members. Perry and Cox also recently shared a photo of themselves together, after a full cast reunion photo was posted on Instagram.

HBO Max and WBTV declined to comment on the rumours.

Aniston has been asked about Friends in a number of interviews recently, including one where she was asked for her take on what might have happened to Rachel and Ross after the events of the Friends finale. She also recently spoke about the disparities in pay on Friends and revealed that she was left frustrated that some of the stars were being paid more than others.

“It wasn’t so much about women being paid the same as men – some of the women were being paid more,” she said. “It was more about, ‘We’re doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.’ I wouldn’t feel good going to work knowing someone was getting x amount and I was getting something greater.”