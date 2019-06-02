It looks like George R.R. Martin’s ‘Game of Thrones’ novel ‘The Winds of Winter’ is going to be delayed even more

C'mon George, just get on with it.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has taken on a new gig, which could mean his long-awaited new novel The Winds of Winter is going to be delayed even more.

Martin last week revealed a working deadline of the end of July, 2020 for The Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy saga. The author of the popular book series, which was adapted for HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been trying to finish the penultimate novel for years. His last book, A Dance With Dragons, was released back in 2011 – the same year the hit TV series hit screens.

However, it has now been revealed that the writer has taken on a new role that might hinder the development of the long-anticipated Game of Thrones novel.

According to Deadline, Martin has been named the Chief World Builder for Meow Wolf, an immersive entertainment company that aims to transport audiences to fantastic realms.

Linked with the group for over 10 years, after he helped secure the building that would be converted into its mysterious House of Eternal Return attraction in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Martin said Meow Wolf captured his curiosity “from the very beginning.”

“They really sparked my interest and their vision pushed all my buttons – a sci-fi world spanning multiple universes – they delivered something we’ve never seen before,” he explained. “I look forward to continuing to grow the Meow Wolf storyworld for years to come.”

So will he finish The Winds of Winter before the World Science Fiction Convention in New Zealand next year, as promised? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin has admitted that he would have preferred HBO had depicted Game of Thrones in the exact same way his novels were written.