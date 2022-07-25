‘Lord Of The Rings’ fans compare Sauron’s new look to Eminem

Lord Of The Rings fans have been drawing comparisons between Sauron and Eminem in the Amazon show’s new trailer.

A first look at Anson Boon in character as Sauron – despite the show not yet confirming his casting as the franchise villain – has made many fans speculate about his resemblance to Marshall Mathers.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Advertisement

“These men are sweaty, elves weak, dwarves are heavy. There’s hobbits on middle earth already, orc machete,” one fan wrote, riffing on Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ lyrics.