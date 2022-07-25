NewsTV News

‘Lord Of The Rings’ fans compare Sauron’s new look to Eminem

"These men are sweaty, elves weak, dwarves are heavy"

By Ella Kemp
Lord of the Rings
(Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Lord Of The Rings fans have been drawing comparisons between Sauron and Eminem in the Amazon show’s new trailer.

A first look at Anson Boon in character as Sauron – despite the show not yet confirming his casting as the franchise villain – has made many fans speculate about his resemblance to Marshall Mathers.

Take a look at the trailer below:

“These men are sweaty, elves weak, dwarves are heavy. There’s hobbits on middle earth already, orc machete,” one fan wrote, riffing on Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ lyrics.

Another reworked ‘The Real Slim Shady’, tweeting: “Cause I’m Slim Sauron, yes, I’m the real Sauron. All you other Slim Saurons, are just imitating. So won’t the real Slim Sauron, please stand up? Please stand up, please stand up.”

Take a look at some more reactions here:

Showrunners for the forthcoming Lord Of The Rings series have said the new show “doesn’t try to compete” with Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy.

“Anyone approaching Lord Of The Rings on screen would be wrong not to think about how wonderfully right [Jackson] got so much of it,” Patrick McKay told Empire.

“But we’re admirers from afar, that’s it. The Rings Of Power doesn’t try to compete with him.”

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the show so far.

