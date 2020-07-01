‘Lost’ co-creator Damon Lindelof tried to end the show after season 3

Lost co-creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof has revealed that he attempted to end the show after its third season.

The hit ABC series ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, starring Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan and more, whose characters found themselves stranded on a mysterious island following a plane crash.

Co-creator Lindelof, who also served as a co-showrunner alongside Carlton Cuse, recently spoke to Collider about his desire to end Lost much sooner, explaining that conversations surrounding the series’ conclusion had begun “as early as the pilot”.

“One of the notes that we were getting back from ABC was ‘When are you gonna resolve these mysteries?'” he said. “‘And once you resolve these mysteries, why will people keep watching the show?’”

Lindelof went on to explain how he had tried to strike a balance between introducing and solving mysteries throughout the show’s run. “I think that we can both agree that we did not get that balance right,” he admitted.

“There were all of these compelling mysteries and so we were saying, ‘We wanna have this stuff answered by the end of Season 1, this stuff answered by the end of Season 2, and then the show basically ends after about three years’.

“That was the initial pitch, and [ABC] were not even hearing it.”

Lindelof added: “They were just like, ‘Do you understand how hard it is to make a show that people want to watch? And people like the show? So why would we end it? You don’t end shows that people are watching’.”

He explained that he and Cuse had “tried to formalise the conversation again” after season two, and by season three it had become “immensely frustrating” trying to keep the characters on the island.

Lindelof said that ABC subsequently suggested that Lost should end after 10 seasons: “Mind you, we’re halfway through Season 3, so first off how do you even think we’re gonna get to 10?

“That’s really the same as saying we’re not gonna let you end the show, because how many drama series even get to 10 seasons?”

Lost‘s finale ‘The End’ recently reached its 10th anniversary, having first aired as a double episode on May 23, 2010.

In 2019, the president of ABC refused to rule out the possibility of a future Lost reboot. “I would like that very much – that is a reboot I would be interested in seeing,” said Karey Burke.