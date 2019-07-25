Hulu is taking on the beloved sci-fi comedy

Don’t panic: a new television adaptation of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is in the works at Hulu.

Carlton Cuse, one of the showrunners of Lost, will collaborate on the Hulu project with Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs, Deadline reported Wednesday (July 24).

According to Deadline, the pair, both Hitchhiker’s fans, will adapt Adams’ novels in a “modern updat[e]” of the beloved sci-fi comedy franchise. Fuchs is writing the script for the pilot. It’s unclear which of the six books in the series – five of them penned by Adams, who died in 2001 – will be the focus of the show.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy follows the adventures of Arthur Dent, the only person to survive the demolition of Earth by an alien constructor fleet, and Ford Prefect, an alien researcher working on the titular Guide to the Galaxy.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy debuted as a six-episode radio comedy in 1978 and took off in popularity after Adams published the first novelisation the year after. The series was adapted for television in 1981, airing on BBC 2 and starring many of the actors in the radio series. Another notable recent spin-off is the 2005 feature film starring Martin Freeman, Mos Def, Sam Rockwell and Zooey Deschanel.