‘Lost’ stars reunite ahead of ‘Macgyver’ and ‘Hawaii Five-o’ crossover

Lost actors Jorge Garcia and Henry Ian Cusick have reunited on crossovers of their respective new shows, and fans are thrilled.

The show that brought the actors together ended 10 years ago this year, but still benefits from an ardent fandom.

“Look who came out to playyayy!!!” Cusick tweeted, sharing a photo of the pair on Twitter.

Advertisement

The two actors will be working together again on a crossover between MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 – both CBS shows. Cusick joined the former to play Russell “Russ” Taylor earlier this year.

The latter was renewed for its tenth season last year, but it is Garcia who will be making a guest appearance in MacGyver – as confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account.

“Anyone call for a conspiracy theorist? @jorgegarcia (Jerry Ortega from @HawaiiFive0CBS) will guest star on an upcoming episode of #MacGyver!” the post said.

Anyone call for a conspiracy theorist? @jorgegarcia (Jerry Ortega from @HawaiiFive0CBS) will guest star on an upcoming episode of #MacGyver! https://t.co/5NkjZjtL8i — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) February 18, 2020

Advertisement

Garcia has starred in Hawaii Five-0 since 2013 as task force member Jerry. The actor’s time on the show came to an end after six seasons, just before the premiere of season 10.

MacGyver was renewed for its fourth season last May, which premiered on 7 February in the US.