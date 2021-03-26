Louis Theroux meets Carole Baskin 10 years after Joe Exotic encounter

Louis Theroux has been pictured meeting Carole Baskin, over 10 years since filming with Joe Exotic.

The documentary filmmaker has returned to America to make a new feature-length film about the Tiger King star, after meeting a decade ago when Theroux was making America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Mindhouse Productions, Theroux’s production company, shared a photo of the filmmaker with Carole Baskin, Exotic’s nemesis and Big Cat Rescue CEO.

Advertisement

“At last! @louistheroux finally meets @carole_baskin, a decade since first filming with Joe Exotic,” the tweet reads. “A brand new documentary (with confirmed title) Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic. Coming soon to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer.”

“This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed,” Louis Theroux said in a statement when the documentary was announced.

He continued: “I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I’d forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during lockdown.

“It’s extraordinary how much was there. Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected.”

Advertisement

There is no release date confirmed yet for the Louis Theroux documentary, which is set to air on BBC Two.