Louis Theroux says he “liked” Joe Exotic after meeting for BBC documentary

Louis Theroux has admitted he “liked” Joe Exotic during their encounter for his documentary America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Theroux filmed a section of the documentary with Exotic in 2011, which was broadcast once more on Sunday night after Tiger King propelled the big cat owner to worldwide notoriety.

Providing fans with the chance to ask about the controversial Netflix star, Theroux described him as “not intimidating. Friendly. A bit all over the place”.

He added to another user: “Yes I liked him but I also knew he was spinning me a line.”

At another point during the show, Theroux elaborated: “I sometimes had the feeling Joe wasn’t totally across his brief, conservation-wise. Like he couldn’t remember his own hype.

“Joe may have started with good intentions but he lost his way.”

Netflix’s Tiger King, which debuted in March, follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, but places focus on the bitter feud between Joe Exotic and fierce rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill Baskin, an animal rights activist who he accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.