Louis Theroux to join Stormzy on tour for celebrity interview series

Louis Theroux is set to interview Stormzy for a new BBC series.

The six-part series, currently titled The Louis Theroux Interviews, will see the documentary filmmaker in conversation with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Stormzy will be the focus of the first episode, as Theroux joins him on tour and at home “for an in-depth and personally revealing encounter” with the British rapper.

The remaining episodes will each feature a different guest, which are yet to be announced.

Speaking about the series, Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make. This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning on documentaries, history and religion at the BBC, added: “Louis is one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting and his unique interview style, warmth and curiosity help bring out incredible life stories from those he meets.

“I am pleased to see him returning with a series that I’m sure will deliver insightful and memorable conversations and bring viewers closer to some of the most exciting names who are shaping culture in Britain today and across the world.”

The Louis Theroux Interviews will be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. A release date is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, Stormzy confirmed his third studio album will be released this year. His last album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, came out in December 2019.