Louis Theroux wants to make documentary about “prisoner” Melania Trump

Could be interesting...

Louis Theroux has cited Melania Trump as a potential subject for an upcoming documentary.

The acclaimed documentarian is set to return to screens with his latest offering, Mothers on the Edge. The BBC Two project – airing May 12 – will see him visit new mothers suffering from serious mental illnesses.

Ahead of it hitting screens, Theroux has now set his sights on his next film – revealing that he wants to delve into the world of the First Lady of the United States.

“You would sort of film with her in this kind of gilded cage that she inhabits,” he told the Press Association.

“There’s something of ‘could she have known what she was signing on for?’” he continued, referencing her marriage to President Donald Trump. “Did she just think she was marrying a billionaire, who she thought was perhaps quite funny, and interesting?

“Maybe not physically attractive, but that he could provide her with a certain lifestyle, introduce her to a world that was interesting?”

Theroux added: “And then now, she’s a prisoner of – I mean, I’m speaking hypothetically because we don’t really know, do we – but she’s a metaphorical prisoner of that lifestyle.”

Last year, Louis Theroux said that his When Louis Met… series could be returning to TV. Quizzed on who he would like to appear in the show, he mentioned Nigel Farage, WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, and Roseanne Barr.

He said that Barr “would be a good person to make a documentary about” as he leans towards people that “have been somehow defrocked, or have fallen from grace”.