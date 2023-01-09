‘Raised By Wolves’ actor Loulou Taylor bitten six times in Cape Town seal attack

Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa.

The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.

It then begins attacking the actor, before a group of men come to help pull the seal away and fling it back into the ocean once everyone has gotten out.

As reported by The Independent, Taylor took to Instagram stories to share images of her injured fingers. “Be careful swimming at Clifton!” she wrote. “I was attacked by a seal in the water and bitten six times, requiring an ER visit and strong antibiotics. They have big teeth! Thank you [to] those who helped me in and out of the water.”

“Status update! I’m on the mend,” she wrote alongside another photo of her bandaged fingers. She also light-heartedly shared a mock-up Jaws movie poster that shows her as the swimmer and a seal in place of the shark.

“Finally a cover girl!” she joked. “I still love the ocean and all of it’s [sic] animals.”

Raised By Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski, with Blade Runner‘s Ridley Scott acting as Executive Producer on the series. It premiered in 2020, starring Abubakar Salim and Amanda Collin as two androids tasked with raising children on a new planet, with Earth in peril due to a vicious war. Other stars include Vikings‘ Travis Fimmel and Niamh Algar.

The show ran for two seasons before being cancelled due to structural changes within HBO Max’s parent company, Warner Bros. It was one of a number of shows to be pulled off the streaming platform in December, alongside The Nevers, The Time Travelers Wife, Love Life and more.