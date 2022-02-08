Love hurts in Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations with Friends’ BBC trailer

The first trailer for the new Sally Rooney BBC adaptation Conversations with Friends has just been released – scroll down to watch.

The forthcoming TV series will bring Rooney’s acclaimed debut novel from 2017 to the small screen this May.

Newcomer Alison Oliver will play Frances, and American Honey star Sasha Lane has been cast as her best friend Bobbi. The story follows Frances and Bobbi as they meet married couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn).

Watch the new trailer here:

The show follows Normal People, the screen adaptation of Rooney’s second novel of the same name starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Much of the same production team returns on Conversations with Friends including director Lenny Abrahamson.

“I don’t think anybody could have predicted, in our world of streamers, that it would’ve gone quite as brilliantly as it did in terms of people’s response, and it was really gratifying,” Abrahamson told Vanity Fair of the success of Normal People.

“There’ll be a different response to Conversations With Friends, because it’s a different kind of show.”

Reviewing Normal People, NME said in a five-star write-up: “Running over six hours across 12 episodes, Normal People is a single relationship written large in tiny details – and both actors do a great job of keeping the focus narrowed down to the smallest flickers of love, pain and regret.”

Conversations with Friends is set to air in May on the BBC – stay tuned as a more specific UK release date is confirmed soon.