HBO have confirmed that Lovecraft Country will not be renewed for another season, prompting creator Misha Green to share a glimpse of what could have come next on the show.

Despite previously stating they were “very hopeful” that the series would continue, the company told Deadline yesterday that they would “not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” adding: “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The show, headed up by Misha Green and starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, shared its first season last year, which was based on the novel by Matt Ruff. It was seemingly a critical and commercial success, with the season finale becoming the most watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max in its first day of availability.

Advertisement

On the subject of where the series might head next, Green had previously said: “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of.”

Posting on Twitter after the news had broken that the show would not be renewed, Green shared an image of a newly imagined United States, the “SOVEREIGN STATES OF AMERICA”. The writer and producer wrote: “A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged.” See the tweet in full below.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

In a three-star review of Lovecraft Country‘s first season, NME wrote: “When you consider the state of our society right now, HBO’s new sci-fi blood-fest couldn’t have been more timely – Black Lives Matter protests continue to sweep the globe and just this week Kamala Harris became the the first Black woman on a US presidential ticket.

Advertisement

“However, this transcendent piece of television too regularly gets tangled up in its own weirdness. After a memorable first episode, Lovecraft Country never quite decides what it wants to be, and as a result, it’s difficult to imagine what kind of outcome these characters may stumble upon by the very end.”