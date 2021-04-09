‘Lucifer’ boss teases “wildly different” sixth and final season

Lucifer boss Joe Henderson has said the show’s sixth and final season will be “wildly different” to season 5B.

In an interview with wordballoon, the co-showrunner discussed both seasons ahead of the release of 5B next month.

Henderson said he loved season 5B and season six “in different ways”, explaining: “Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them.

“They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.”

Check out the full interview here:

The Lucifer showrunner also suggested that 5B will “finish [season five’s] story” while teasing a cliffhanger in anticipation of the final outing.

“Like any good serial storytelling, you’re going to want to come back for season six. We will give you a pretty good reason,” he said.

Last month, Lucifer star DB Woodside told fans to expect “a lot of chaos” in the upcoming season 5B.

“When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow,” he told TVLine, adding that the first episode will “pick up literally two seconds from where we ended.”

He continued: “Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example – and he was not doing that!”

Season 5B of Lucifer will air on May 28.