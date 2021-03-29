Lucifer has confirmed the release date for part two of its current fifth season.

The Netflix show was last on screens in summer 2020 for the first half of the new season, before the culmination of the latest edition was delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Back in January, the creators of the show, which became the most-watched streaming show in the US upon the season five release last summer, said they weren’t sure when it will return, but a release date for season 5b has now been confirmed for May 28, 2021.

The season will wrap up with eight new episodes, taking the season’s total to 16. The show has already been renewed for a sixth and final season.

We know that more episodes are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th. pic.twitter.com/TXP2WFZwNh — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) March 29, 2021

Earlier this week, Lucifer star DB Woodside told fans to expect “a lot of chaos” in the upcoming second half of the current season.

Speaking to TVLine, Woodside said: “When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow,” adding that the first episode will “pick up literally two seconds from where we ended.”

He continued: “Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example – and he was not doing that!”

NME’s review of the first half of season five of Lucifer said: “Lucifer makes an unconvincing attempt to be a cop show but the homicide cases are the bread of the sandwich, not the bacon, so the writers can’t help making the murders almost unbelievably cartoonish, using them either to offer shock value or comic relief.

“The show’s unwavering structure – Lucifer uses said cases to work through his personal issues – means that the pattern soon becomes easy to spot, and surprises are hard to come by.”