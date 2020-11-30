The second half of Lucifer season five has been teased in new footage from the hit Netflix show.

The series, which over the summer became the most-watched streaming show in the US, is set to return for the remainder of season five, before wrapping up with a sixth and final season.

As things were left in midseason finale Spoiler Alert, Lucifer and Amenadiel faced-off against Maze and Michael while time was frozen. However, God eventually showed up and said he did not like seeing his children fight.

Advertisement

Lucifer has now given fans a brief bit of new footage in a fancam tribute to character Chloe Decker, which sees glass fall from the ceiling in the aftermath of the fight. Decker then asks: “Have you seen Lucifer?”

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

Production on the season five finale resumed back in September after halting in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following sixth season’s unexpected commission, Dan Espinoza actor Kevin Alejandro revealed earlier this year that some plot points had to be rewritten in the season five finale as a result.

“All of us went into it, and continued throughout the journey, up until the episode before the last one, thinking this was our series finale. That this [season five] was the show finale,” he told Metro.

Advertisement

“You can tell, I think… through the scripts and through the episodes that they didn’t hold anything back, they were just pushing forward. Everyone was under that impression, until Netflix changed their minds,” Alejandro continued. “So it sort of threw us all for a loop!”

He added: “Obviously we’re all super, super excited, just surprised. As a result, the team have had to make some tweaks to the season five finale, in order for us to get the ultimate season five possible.”

In NME‘s two-star review of season five, we wrote: “Lucifer makes an unconvincing attempt to be a cop show but the homicide cases are the bread of the sandwich, not the bacon, so the writers can’t help making the murders almost unbelievably cartoonish, using them either to offer shock value or comic relief.

“The show’s unwavering structure – Lucifer uses said cases to work through his personal issues – means that the pattern soon becomes easy to spot, and surprises are hard to come by.”