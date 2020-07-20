Lucifer‘s upcoming fifth season is set to see Tom Ellis take on the second role of the titular character’s twin, Michael.

Fans were introduced to Michael in the new trailer for the Netflix series released last week, with it being suggested that Lucifer would return to Earth from Hell later in the season to confront his brother.

Speaking about Ellis playing both roles in the new season, co-showrunner Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly: “In the table reads, when Tom has to play Lucifer and Michael, it’s amazing because he’s literally doing the, ‘sister!’ ‘mother!’ ‘sister!’ [thing].

“But you’re also in the scene. You’re staying with him because he’s grounding it. Tom makes what he does look so effortless that I think this season will remind people just how hard it is – everything he does.”

Fellow showrunner Ildy Modrovich added: "And he plays it with very different physical mannerism and speech patterns, so it is this weird back-and-forth where he's having this weird schizophrenic conversation with himself. He's brilliant." The fifth season is set to be released in two parts, with the first premiering on August 21. While the season was previously announced as the show's last, it's since been confirmed that Ellis has signed-up for a sixth instalment alongside the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, earlier this month a look at season five's noir-inspired episode It Never Ends Well For The Chicken was released, teasing Lucifer's time in Los Angeles in the 1940s. "What's nice about noir is it's detective stories, but Lucifer isn't a detective yet," Henderson told Entertainment Weekly. "So what we're almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer's first case. There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it's just more filtering our [show's] language through noir."