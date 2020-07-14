‘Lucifer’ season five trailer introduces a major new character

A new trailer for Lucifer season five has been released, in which a major new character is introduced.

Played by Tom Ellis, who also plays the titular character, the trailer introduces Michael – Lucifer’s twin brother.

A previous trailer had seen Lucifer return to Earth to his friends and family, but the new teaser suggests this would be Michael, with Lucifer returning from Hell later in the season to confront his brother.

You can check out the new trailer below:

At the start of the month, a first look at Lucifer‘s upcoming noir-inspired episode was released.

The episode, entitled ‘It Never Ends Well for the Chicken’ will focus on Lucifer’s time in Los Angeles in the 1940s.

“What’s nice about noir is it’s detective stories, but Lucifer isn’t a detective yet,” co-showrunner Joe Henderson had told Entertainment Weekly.

“So what we’re almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer’s first case. There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it’s just more filtering our [show’s] language through noir.”

Season five of Lucifer will be released in two parts – the first part is set to premiere on Netflix on August 21.

Netflix had previous said the fifth season would be the last, but Deadline has since confirmed that Tom Ellis, who plays the eponymous Lucifer, has signed on for a sixth season as has the rest of the cast.

The official description for season five reads: “Lucifer (Ellis), bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in particular.

“In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?’”