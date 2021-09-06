‘Lucifer’ stars promise “eye-opening” changes in season 6

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German have teased “eye-opening” changes in the show’s sixth and final season.

Anticipating the premiere of season 6 on Netflix later this week, Ellis – who plays Lucifer Morningstar on the show – said the new episodes will go “somewhere we’ve never been before”.

“I honestly feel like the territory we covered in season six is somewhere we’ve never been before, especially performing the character of Lucifer,” Ellis told TV Guide.

“There was a dynamic that I’d not touched on before and how it echoed Lucifer’s feelings of abandonment in the first five seasons.”

He added: “Season six holds up because it was an opportunity for every character in their own way to say goodbye properly, and that never really happens.”

Ellis’ co-star Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker on the show, also praised the “eye-opening” developments this season.

“The writers and Tom did such a beautiful job bringing everything together,” she said. “I think people are going to see so many different layers.”