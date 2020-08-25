‘Lucifer’ star Tom Ellis was advised against campaigning for show’s renewal

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has said he was told to stop campaigning following the show’s initial cancellation.

The TV series originally ran for three seasons on Fox, and was picked up by Netflix for a subsequent two-season deal, with a sixth and final season on the way.

“It was a strange time, because I was putting myself out there against my better judgment,” Ellis explained to The Guardian. “Against the advice of some of my team, even.”

Advertisement

The actor, who plays the eponymous antihero in the show, explained how those around him had little faith in a potential renewal. “Everyone kept saying: ‘It’s very, very unlikely that this will happen,'” he said. “And I’m still going: ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance?'”

Lucifer returned to Netflix for the first half of season 5 last week. Teasing an upcoming musical episode, Ellis said it was “the most fun I have had doing anything on a set ever.”

He explained, “Singing and dancing makes me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let’s just say I felt like I’d won a competition to live out my dream.”

Reviewing the new episodes, NME’s Ralph Jones said, “Lucifer has never truly got its hands dirty when it comes to portraying pure immorality – the notion that Ellis could be the embodiment of evil is one of the funniest things about the show – but, in this season and others, it does try to wrangle lessons about morality from its plots.”