Lucy Lawless addresses rumours she’s replacing Gina Carano in ‘The Mandalorian’

Former Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless has spoken out about recent rumours that she will replace Gina Carano in The Mandalorian.

Carano exited the show in February after making posts on social media the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

The professional wrestler, who played Cara Dune, reportedly posted content on her Instagram Stories that compared criticism of a person’s political beliefs to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a statement from Lucasfilm provided to Variety read.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Now, Lawless has addressed rumours and fan demands for her to join the Star Wars spin-off.

‘Well to be honest with you, I was already in discussions about something on – it wasn’t The Mandalorian – something Star Wars-affiliated,’ Lawless told Metro.

She continued:”It might have hurt me in some way, because then they couldn’t hire me because it would seem to be pandering to… I’m just guessing here, I don’t know anything, but in some ways, it can be unhelpful, because if they pander to this fan group, then how are you going to pander to every other fan group, do you know what I mean?”

Regardless, Lawless said that she was grateful for the support from the fanbase.

“That’s the way the world is and they meant it out of love, and I thank the fans for their fealty to me,” she said.

Elsewhere, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has disclosed that her character has “unfinished business” in the upcoming third season.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told Slash Film.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”