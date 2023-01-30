‘Lupin’ actor Adama Niane dies aged 56

Adama Niane, who was perhaps best known to international audiences for starring in Netflix series Lupin, has passed away aged 56.

The French actor played the role of assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit series, who is hired by main villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in the show.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, though since the news broke a number of tributes have come in for Niane, including Lupin co-star Omar Sy.

“I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” he tweeted in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.”

J’adresse mes profondes condoléances aux proches d’Adama Niane, immense acteur au côté duquel j’ai eu la chance et le plaisir de jouer.

Un homme d’une bienveillance rare…Que son âme puisse reposer en paix. pic.twitter.com/aGdhYMf4gG — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) January 29, 2023

Director Olivier Abbou, who worked with Niane on 2019 film Get In, shared a tribute on Instagram, writing in French: “It is with immense sadness that I learned of the passing of Adama Niane, with whom I had the pleasure of working on the 2 seasons of Maroni and Fury.

“We haven’t left each other for 4 years, sharing intense human and artistic adventures at the end of the world, Guyana, St Pierre and Miquelon and even Lille (that is!). He was engaged, lit, whole, talented, powerful. He was my hero, a friend, and an accomplice.

Go in peace.”

Alongside Lupin and Get In, Niane also starred in the likes of Alex Hugo, Inhuman Resources, and most recently L’île aux 30 cercueils.

Lupin follows the story of Assane Diop (Sy), a master thief who takes inspiration from the classic French character Arsène Lupin as he tries to avenge his father’s death.

The show is gearing up for a third season, which recently debuted a trailer and sees Diop in hiding as he must learn to live away from his wife and son.

“With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere,” the synopsis reads. “But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”