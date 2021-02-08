‘Lupin’ creator teases potential Sherlock Holmes crossover

Lupin creator George Kay has teased the possibility of a Sherlock Holmes crossover for the popular French drama series.

The Netflix show stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a professional thief and the only son of a Senegalese immigrant who came to France to find a better life for his child.

When his father is framed for a crime by his employer and takes his own life, Assane, who is inspired by Arsène Lupin, a character created by writer Maurice Leblanc in the 20th century, vows to get revenge on the family who killed his father.

In 1906, Sherlock Holmes featured in one of Leblanc’s stories, titled Sherlock Holmes Arrives Too Late. After Sherlock creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle claimed copyright on the use of his iconic detective, Leblanc changed the character’s name to Herlock Sholmes.

Speaking in a new interview, Kay discussed his admiration for the way Leblanc got around the copyright issue.

“It was a bit of a two fingers up to copyright,” Kay told Radio Times. “It’s not a very satisfying pun or play on words, but I do like the attitude behind it.”

He also revealed that he’s looking for ways to feature Sherlock in Lupin sometime in the future.

“Speaking really honestly, there have been [discussions],” Kay said. “There’s some ideas circling around that, that I have, that I’m really interested to explore.”

He added: “The Arsène Lupin fanbase, which is evident within the show, would have to lock antlers with the Sherlock Holmes fanbase – you want to take it to a really meta level. Having that kind of level of fun would be really cool, and it’s not something we haven’t discussed.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed Lupin is returning for a part two this summer.

The streaming giant shared the news last week (January 28), writing: “Lupin Part 2… this summer!” alongside a photo of lead actor Omar Sy in character.