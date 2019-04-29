Lupita Nyong’o reveals similarities between White Walkers in ‘Game of Thrones’ and the Tethered from ‘Us’

Warning: Here be spoilers.

Lupita Nyong’o has seemingly proved that she’s a Game of Thrones superfan after noticing a series of striking similarities between the fantasy show and her movie Us.

The Oscar-winning actress posted on Twitter to reveal the striking similarities between the show’s White Walkers and the Tethered – the murderous doppelgängers that featured in Jordan Peele’s most recent movie.

In the lengthy thread, Nyong’o pointed out that both sets of villains are deathly silent – but also intent on waging war. Other similarities include their terrifying death stare, their use of a signature weapon and the simple fact that they both need some H2O as a matter of urgency.

But there was a few differences too, The Tethered are fans of unannounced visits while The White Walkers will give an idea of when they’re planning their next battle.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones debuted the biggest episode of Season 8 last night – featuring the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell.

“So, did Game of Thrones choke with ‘The Long Night’? HBO flung a trebuchet full of money at this episode, and yet it somehow didn’t inspire the awe of ‘Hardhome’ or the ‘Battle of the Bastards’, or even Daenerys’s attack on the loot train in ‘The Spoils of War’,” NME’s verdict stated.

“Maybe Cersei was right to sit this one out after all.”