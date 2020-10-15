‘Luther’ creator confirms more of Idris Elba’s detective series is on the way

Luther creator Neil Cross has confirmed that a spin-off film is making progress.

The showrunner addressed frequent rumours that Idris Elba’s detective character is heading for the big screen, confirming the team is planning to “make more Luther” soon.

In an interview with Radio Times, Cross addressed the progress of the film.

“Ask Idris! We are – I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself! Words are my job and I’ve lost them all,” he said.

“We wanna make more Luther. We’re gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that’s all to come, but we’re gonna make more Luther.”

Earlier this year, Elba spoke of the project himself saying “the sky is the limit” for what a Luther film could achieve.

“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film,” he said. “That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen… It is happening!”

He continued: “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

News of a Luther film was first addressed in 2018, when Elba said: “We are really advancing on getting a movie version up on the screen. Neil [Cross, Luther creator and writer] is beavering away on writing this thing, and I think the remit for the film is to scale it up.

He added: “It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther… essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well.”