M. Night Shyamalan on ending ‘Servant’ earlier than planned

M. Night Shyamalan has explained his decision to send Servant earlier than planned.

The filmmaker, who serves as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, told Digital Spy why he will be ending the show after four seasons, rather than six.

“When I started it, I was thinking I was launching it, and I was going to supervise it. But I was enjoying myself so much that I was like, ‘Um… let me edit that. Just let me talk to the composer. Let me do that. Let the effects come to me first. I’ll be in the mix.’

“I spent all this time on it,” Shyamalan began. “I think I feel more comfortable saying a four-year commitment than a six-year commitment to be that involved. I can see the finish line. I can commit at this level.”

He then explained he wants the show to be “something I’m super-proud of” and that keeping the series to four seasons, rater than six as initially planned, would allow him “to finish it properly”.

He added: “I don’t want to feel that ‘he limped across the finish line while he was actually trying to do something else’ – that would be sad.”

Speaking to NME in 2018, M. Night Shyamalan shared his secrets on evoking fear from an audience.

“To evoke fear in somebody, you just have to create the unknown,” he said. “It’s the evolutionary trigger that causes us to be scared, because it’s also what we use to keep us safe.

“So if you see a new path, you don’t go down it, right? Because there are tigers down there that will eat us.”