It's been 10 years in the making.

Mac from TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has finally achieved his lifelong dream of playing catch with baseball star Chase Utley.

In a 2009 episode of the popular show titled: ‘Mac’s Love Letter to Chase’, Mac (played by Rob McElhenney) wrote Utley a heartfelt letter, hoping to one day meet his idol and toss a baseball around with him. A decade later, the dream has come true.

The former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman had his jersey retired at Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday (June 21), and McElhenney came out to receive the game’s first pitch from Utley.

Watch the moment Mac fulfilled his lifelong dream below:

It’s Always Sunny finished its 13th season in November last year. As for Utley, he retired one month prior after six All-Star appearances in 16 MLB seasons.

Meanwhile, Glenn Howerton – who plays sociopath Dennis Reynolds – confirmed that filming was about to begin for the show’s fourteenth run. The actor also revealed that he’s taken on the role of director for an upcoming episode.

In other It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia news, Rob McElhenney has said that the upcoming new season of the show is “getting weird” as he shared a behind-the-scenes image online.