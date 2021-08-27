Macaulay Culkin praised as he makes ‘American Horror Story’ debut

Macaulay Culkin has made his acting return in American Horror Story season 10, which premiered its first two episodes on Wednesday (August 25).

The actor, who is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, appeared in the double billing of American Horror Story: Double Feature as Mickey, a drug addict and gay prostitute.

In his first scene, Mickey flirts with writer Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock) when he visits a creepy bar by offering him “frottage”, which he describes as “French for rubbing our dicks together”.

Gardner soon switches attention to novelist Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) and playwright Austin (Evan Peters).

Viewers have praised Culkin’s acting so far on Twitter. One fan wrote: “Not Macaulay Culkin quickly becoming my fave in under 3 min on #AHSDoubleFeature.”

Another wrote: “Macaulay Culkin adds sort of an odd, esoteric, sense of nostalgia that fits the vibe of this new season really well.”

You can check out more reactions below.

The Macaulay Culkin intro in AMERICAN HORROR STORY was perfect. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0SRuUG458Y — Giallo Soda Pop 🥤🔪 (@TreyHilburn) August 26, 2021

Not Macauley Culkin quickly becoming my fave in under 3 min on #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/vf3RgoiQto — Dr. Nicki Washington (@dr_nickiw) August 26, 2021

haha @IncredibleCulk is great in the new season of #AmericanHorrorStory. Macaulay Culkin adds sort of an odd, esoteric, sense of nostalgia that fits the vibe of this new season really well. — Heck Hogarth (@velveteenrob0t) August 26, 2021

Culkin’s debut on the show came as the actor celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday (August 26), writing on Twitter: “Like a fine bottle of Worcester sauce we all get better with age. With that in mind here’s your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward.

“I’m 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We’re not getting older, we’re just getting saucier.”

He added: “Also, there seems to be a super handsome, middle-aged dude on this season of American Horror Story. If I were you I’d totally check him out.”

American Horror Story’s tenth season is divided into two parts. The first is called ‘Red Tide’ and spans the first six episodes, while the second, titled ‘Death Valley’ and involving aliens in some capacity, covers the final four.