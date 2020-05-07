Macaulay Culkin is set to play an “insane part” in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story which involves “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates.

That’s according to show creator Ryan Murphy, who has spoken about the Home Alone actor signing on for season ten of the anthology horror TV show.

Initially speaking to E! News about his new Netflix series Hollywood, Murphy went on to address the next season of AHS, which is written and ready to start filming once the industry is back in action following the coronavirus crisis.

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work,” Murphy said. “I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said ok. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Murphy added that he’s “excited” for Culkin to be in the AHS world “because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”

Season ten of American Horror Story is also set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story usually premieres in the autumn on US network FX, however this may be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.