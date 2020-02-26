Mackaulay Culkin joins ‘American Horror Story’ cast for season 10

Mackaulay Culkin has been cast in the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story.

The Home Alone star will be joining a rich crop of series regulars including Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, as well as Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and more.

Culkin recently explained in an interview with Esquire why he took somewhat of a step back. “I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it.

“What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption,” the actor continued. “The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of shit, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of shit. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology show is still in early production phases, with no news on plot or a specific release date yet.

The cast reveal was first seen in a video of a stormy beach on Murphy’s Instagram account, set to Orville Peck’s “Dead of the Night” which could suggest a potential direction for the new season.

Last month, American Horror Story was renewed for three more seasons during the Television Critics press tour, taking it at least up to Season 13.