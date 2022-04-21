‘Mad Men’ actor Robert Morse dies aged 90

Actor Robert Morse, best known for roles in Mad Men and on Broadway, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed by his son Charlie on Wednesday night (April 20) to ABC’s Eyewitness News. A cause of death has not been reported.

Morse was best known for playing Bertram Cooper, the co-founder of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the AMC series Mad Men. He was nominated five times for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series at the Emmys for the role between 2008 and 2014.

The actor also won a Tony Award for his role as J Pierrepont Finch in the original Broadway production of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. He later starred in the film adaptation in 1967 directed by David Swift.

Morse won his second Tony Award for playing writer Truman Capote in the 1989 one-man play Tru. He reprised the role in a version of the play broadcasted for American Playhouse in 1992.

He also starred in Gene Kelly’s A Guide For The Married Man, musical comedy series That’s Life and Where Were You When The Lights Went Out?.

His other acting credits include roles on American Crime Story: The People v O.J. Simpson as Dominick Dunne and the medical drama City Of Angels. Morse also lent his voice to various animated shows, including Teen Titans Go!.

Screenwriter and producer Larry Karaszewski paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn.

My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life) pic.twitter.com/H1vCD3jjul — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 21, 2022

“Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years – filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life).”

Morse is survived by his wife Elizabeth Roberts and his five children.