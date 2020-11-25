Mads Mikkelsen reveals his ‘Hannibal’ season four wish list

Mads Mikkelsen has shared his wishes for season four of Hannibal.

Although the return show is yet to be confirmed, the cast of Bryan Fuller’s cult serial-killer drama has been advocating for more episodes for some time, with Mikkelsen now revealing his wishes for new storylines.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that if it does happen, we would love to go into Silence of the Lambs,” Mikkelsen told IndieWire. “That’s always been an issue because they didn’t have the rights for that book. But that’s obviously the most famous part and we’d love to go in there.”

He added: “We’d obviously switch it around a little and do all kinds of crazy stuff with it. That story is so interesting and the characters in it are as interesting. We’d switch around the genders and maybe even put two characters into one.”

Speaking specifically to a new character that could join the Hannibal world, Mikkelsen said: “We would love to find someone to play Buffalo Bill. That’s going to be tough. We found a Hannibal, so it’s possible.”

Earlier this year, Fuller had said that he has started having “conversations” with several cast members about bringing the show back, naming Mikkelsen as well as Hugh Dancy, who plays Will Graham.

“I’ve had conversations with Hugh and Mads and the cast, in terms of like, ‘This is what we would do if we were allowed to come back’,” Fuller explained. “There’s some ideas that I’m very excited about that continue the strange trajectory of season three. But I have not been approached.”

Elsewhere, Mads Mikkelsen is currently starring in Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, which is coming soon to UK cinemas.