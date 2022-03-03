‘Feel Good’ cast and creators at the BandLab NME Awards 2022: “I think we all wish we were musicians”

Mae Martin and the team behind Feel Good have reflected on their win at last night’s BandLab NME Awards 2022, and said how they “all wish we were musicians”.

The Netflix show won Best TV Series Supported By 19 Crimes at the London ceremony last night (March 2).

After winning the award, Martin and co-star Charlotte Ritchie, writer Joe Hampson and director Luke Snellin headed to the winners’ room backstage at the O2 Academy Brixton to chat to NME.

Speaking of the award, Hampson said: “It feels nice to be given an award by the music industry, not TV. I don’t know what that means, but it feels nice.”

Martin added “I think we all kind of wish we were musicians,” with Hampson saying musicians are “so much cooler than us”.

“There’s music in the show, as well,” director Snellin clarified.

After it was announced that Feel Good won’t be returning for a third season, the cast were asked whether this makes their award win feel like a nice ending to the story.

“That’s a really nice way to think about it!” co-star Charlotte Ritchie responded. “It’s a big honour.”

The comedy-drama, co-written by and featuring Martin, beat It’s A Sin, Sex Education, Stath Lets Flats and We Are Lady Parts for the Best TV Series award.

Collecting the award, Snellin said: “Thank you NME. Thank you Netflix, I guess. Have a good night!”

Feel Good joins previous winners Peaky Blinders and Stranger Things in being recognised as innovative shows that push the boundaries of television.

Held at the O2 Academy Brixton, the BandLab NME Awards was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The evening kicked off with a performance from Sam Fender and was followed by Griff and Sigrid’s joint performance of their NME Award-winning collaboration ‘Head On Fire’.

CHVRCHES and Robert Smith of The Cure also performed their song ‘How Not To Drown’, while BERWYN and Rina Sawayama also took to the stage. The night was closed with a six-song set by Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.