A new trailer has been shared for the forthcoming extended season 10 of The Walking Dead – watch below.

The AMC show’s season 10 finale was delayed significantly last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and six new bonus episodes will be airing at the end of February to round off the season. The show’s eleventh and final season will then arrive next year.

In the new trailer, we see Maggie and Negan finally reuniting for the first time since Glenn’s killer was released from jail.

Maggie also recalls a conversation she had with Glenn’s son, in which she said: “He asked how his daddy died. I told him that a bad man killed him. And he wanted to know if that man got what he deserved.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Eugene’s group are held captive and beaten by a squad of white armoured soldiers. Watch it below.

The official synopsis for the bonus episodes reads: “We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

Guests stars for the six extra episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Negan’s wife Lucille.

The Walking Dead will return to FOX on February 28 and air in the UK from the following day (March 1).