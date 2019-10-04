Maisie Williams opens up about feeling body shame while starring in ‘Game Of Thrones’

The actor's character spent some time on the show disguised as a boy

Maisie Williams has opened up about feeling body shame while working on Game Of Thrones.

The actor played Arya Stark in the hit show and first appeared in the show when she was 14 years old.

During the second and third season, Stark disguised herself as a boy after escaping from King’s Landing. Williams’ experience of shooting those scenes made her feel ashamed of her body, she has revealed in a new interview.

“Around season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman, but Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy,” she told Vogue. “I had to have really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly.”

She explained that she also had to have a “strap across [her] chest to flatten any growth that had started”. “That just felt horrible for six months of the year and I felt kind of ashamed for a while,” the actor said.

Earlier this year, Williams discussed how finding fame through Game Of Thrones had affected her mental health. “It gets to a point where you’re almost craving something negative, so you can just sit in a hole of sadness,” she said.

Game Of Thrones came to an end with its eighth season earlier this year. A prequel season has already begun filming while a second focusing on the Targaryens has reportedly been ordered to pilot by HBO.