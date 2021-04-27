Maisie Williams has been announced as the first WWF (World Wildlife Fund) Global Ambassador for Climate and Nature.

The Game of Thrones actress confirmed her new role for the global charity today via YouTube. As part of her announcement, Williams spoke out in support of its mission to turn around the climate crisis by 2030.

“Through my history of learning about our sustainable future, I have recognised that climate change is often interpreted as an overwhelming force,” the 24-year-old said. “My personal goal is to show people everywhere that each and every one of us plays a vital role in making a difference.”

Advertisement

Williams is a vocal environmental activist alongside her acting career. In a 2019 interview with Dazed Digital, she cited “activist groups like Extinction Rebellion” as a major inspiration.

The news of Williams’ involvement with WWF comes weeks after she was appointed H&M’s Global Sustainability Ambassador. However The Independent reported that both Williams and H&M have been accused of “greenwashing” the brand’s history of mistreating its workers by sustainability activists online.

On-screen, the actress will next appear in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic series Pistol. The limited FX series will see Williams play punk rock pioneer Jordan Mooney (aka Pamela Rooke). She stars alongside Babyteeth actor Toby Wallace as Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious.

Advertisement

Boyle has described the Pistols’ breakthrough as “the moment that British society and culture changed forever”. Yet former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon – who claims that the show was made without his consent – has labelled what he’s seen so far as “disrespectful”. The six-part series is slated to air in 2022.