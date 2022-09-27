Maisie Williams breaks down in tears during emotional interview about her traumatic childhood

Maisie Williams has opened up about her traumatic childhood.

The actress, who is best known for playing Arya Stark on Game Of Thrones, recently appeared in an episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast. During which, she spoke about her traumatising relationship with her father and how it affected her later in life.

“I had a traumatic relationship with my dad and ever since I can remember I have struggled sleeping,” she told presenter Steve Bartlett.

“I think a lot of the traumatic things that were happening, I didn’t realise they were wrong. But I knew – I would look around at other kids and be like, ‘Why don’t they seem to understand this pain, or dread, or fear? Where does the joy – when does that come for me?’”

Williams became visibly emotional at several points during the interview, prompting Bartlett to give her a comforting hug.

She continued: “When I was about eight I was really struggling. It had met its peak and when I was at school I was taken by a teacher to the staff room. She asked me what had happened.

“She asked me if I ate breakfast, I said no, and asked if I did most mornings. I said no. They were asking the right questions. My mum came to school and picked me up. It was the first time that all of the doors were open and it was the first time things were on the table.”

Williams went on to explain how she struggled to come to terms with her father’s abuse.

“To be honest, I have been thinking about this a lot – it’s not because of me that these bad things happened when I was a child. I thought it was. I thought there was something inherently wrong with me, that it could be anyone experiencing the pain.

Of her father, she added: “It made me more interested in the guy. What could make you mistreat your own children? What happened to you as a kid? Did you pull the legs off bugs? Did you learn all this?”

Back in April, Williams revealed that she grew to “resent” her Game Of Thrones character while she was going through puberty.