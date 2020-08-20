Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has shared her thoughts on the show’s divisive finale.

Many fans criticised the final season of the HBO show, with some petitioning for a re-write.

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Williams said, “I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life, and I just couldn’t be happier with it.”

Re-iterating her positive experience on the show, which she joined at the age of 12, Williams said of the shoot, “We had such a blast – we loved it.”

The actress also admitted she was relieved for Game of Thrones to be over, as to avoid the risk of spoilers.

“It is so nice,” Williams said. “I used to walk down the street, and every single person that would recognise me, the only thing they’d ever want to know is, ‘tell me what happens to the next season’, ‘did Jon Snow really die?’, ‘are you going to be blind forever?!’ – All of these things that I just couldn’t talk about.

“Now, I guess people actually just ask me like, ‘What did you think of the final season?’” Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister until the show’s fourth season, admitted that he was disappointed with the finale and would sign a petition to change the storyline if there was one.

“I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people,” Dance began. “It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”