Maisie Williams has been announced as one of the first guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, ahead of the show’s upcoming debut.

The Game of Thrones star described the role as a “no-brainer” as the hugely popular contest prepares to air its first UK edition.

“What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade,” she said.

“I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.”

Her involvement comes after it was previously confirmed that both Graham Norton and Alan Carr will make regular appearances on the series.

The UK version of the show was announced in December and will air on BBC Three. It follows the same premise as the original in which contestants must compete in individual and team challenges to secure their spot as top drag queen.

Host and show creator RuPaul said at the time: “I I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens. And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

An air date is yet to be confirmed.