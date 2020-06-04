‘Making A Murderer’ star Steven Avery has contracted coronavirus in prison

Steven Avery, the star of Netflix‘s true crime hit Making A Murderer, has contracted coronavirus in prison.

Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner, who appeared heavily in the second series of the show, revealed the news on Twitter.

“It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover,” Zellner wrote. “The bigger threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted.”

It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover. The bigger threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted. @makingamurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) June 3, 2020

Advertisement

Steven Avery is in prison after being sentenced to life in jail alongside his nephew Brendan Dassey for killing photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Both continually protested their innocence.

The first series of the hit show focused on Avery and Dassey’s trial, with a follow-up – Making A Murderer 2 – seeing Zellner become Avery’s lawyer and launch new campaigns to free him.

Advertisement

Last year, Zellner announced a $100,000 award to find “the real killer” of Halbach, following Avery winning a motion to appeal his murder conviction.

Last September, an inmate at a Wisconsin prison reportedly confessed to the killing of Teresa Halbach to the creators of Convicting a Murderer, an upcoming docuseries ‘sequel’ to Making a Murderer.