‘Making A Murderer’ star Steven Avery is “almost well” after contracting coronavirus

Steven Avery, the star of Netflix‘s true crime hit Making A Murderer, is “almost well” after contracting coronavirus in prison, his lawyer Kathleen Zellner has revealed.

“It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover,” Zellner wrote earlier this week, announcing the news. “The bigger threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted.”

Giving an update on the news via Twitter, Zellner added: “Just got off the phone with Steven. His voice is strong and clear. He has no respiratory issues, no fever or muscle aches.

“He says he is almost well and this virus is “nothing” compared to the suffering he has endured as an innocent man behind bars.”

Steven Avery is in prison after being sentenced to life in jail alongside his nephew Brendan Dassey for killing photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Both continually protested their innocence.

The first series of the hit show focused on Avery and Dassey’s trial, with a follow-up – Making A Murderer 2 – seeing Zellner become Avery’s lawyer and launch new campaigns to free him.

Last year, Zellner announced a $100,000 award to find “the real killer” of Halbach, following Avery winning a motion to appeal his murder conviction.

Last September, an inmate at a Wisconsin prison reportedly confessed to the killing of Teresa Halbach to the creators of Convicting a Murderer, an upcoming docuseries ‘sequel’ to Making a Murderer.