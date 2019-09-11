‘Making A Murderer’ case continues as Stephen Avery’s lawyer announces $100,000 reward to find “the real killer”

The announcement came yesterday (September 10)

The lawyer of Stephen Avery has announced a reward to catch “the real killer” of Teresa Halbach.

Avery, whose case featured in the Netflix show, Making a Murderer, was sentenced to life in jail alongside his nephew Brendan Dassey for killing photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. Both continually protested their innocence.

Earlier this year (February 27), Avery won a motion to appeal his murder conviction. The new development was hailed as a “big win” by Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner, who claims that evidence in the case has been mishandled by US authorities.

Now, Zellner has revealed that a new $100,000 reward is being offered to convict “the real killer” in the case. In a new post on Twitter, the civil rights attorney posted: “We are pleased to announce that a reward of $100,000 is being offered, by a concerned citizen, for the arrest and and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach.”

Speaking about the appeal earlier this year, Zellner said: “The case is being remanded back to the circuit court to conduct proceedings, which can include a hearing. The circuit court can grant a new trial, or if not, back to appellate court who can reverse the conviction and/or grant a new trial.”

She added on Twitter: “We are going to have an extraordinary number of constitutional violations when we are done. The [court of appeals] is letting us create an avalanche of evidence in this record. Higher courts rule.”

The development came after Zellner previously argued that key new evidence could secure Avery’s release.