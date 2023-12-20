A ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ revival might be on the way

Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz has shared that the early 2000s sitcom could potentially be revived.

Appearing on Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast, he explained how seventeen years on, his and co–star Bryan Cranston’s interest in a revival might bring it back to screens.

Muniz – who played the lead role of Malcolm in the show – has since appeared in shows such as Arrested Development and Preacher and has been working alongside Cranston and two screenwriters, trying to develop what may be a revival series.

He explained: “The only – I don’t want to call it a hiccup, because it’s not a hiccup. The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, when we contacted him, he was like, ‘I think it would be amazing, but I don’t want to do it’.”

“He’s like, ‘Because I just don’t have time, because I’m focused on my charity and I’m focused on this. If you get two writers to be involved, it’ll have my blessing, if what they come up with is good’,” he continued.

This confirms what Cranston revealed in February this year in an exclusive interview with NME. While sharing that Boomer was interested in the reboot idea, Cranston added: “He won’t do it unless there’s a really, really good idea though. He won’t just do it so that everyone makes a paycheck. And I’m not interested in that either.”

He opened up to NME about the Emmy award winning series, which ran from 2000-2006, saying: “I have a greater appreciation of even what the show is and was and would love to dive in with all of those people again to do it. And in that same sense, that was 2014 or whatever when we really started talking about it.”

“So many shows have been rebooted, and so many shows shouldn’t have been rebooted,” he added. “So I don’t want to be like just one of those shows – it has to make sense, it has to be good. So we’ll see.”

