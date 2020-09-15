‘Malcolm In The Middle’ streaming on All 4 from October

Malcolm in the Middle will be coming to All 4 next month.

The Frankie Muniz-starring sitcom, which ran for 151 episodes between 2000 and 2006, will be available to stream on Channel 4’s online platform as part of a deal with the Walt Disney company.

The show follows Malcolm, described as “a bright and intelligent boy, who lives with his dysfunctional family while dealing with the troubles of being the middle child and a teenager” according to the official synopsis.

Playing the eponymous character is Muniz, starring alongside Bryan Cranston as his immature father Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as his stubborn mother Lois, and Christopher Kennedy Masterston as his eldest brother Francis. The show won seven Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and was nominated for seven Golden Globe awards.

On the addition, Channel 4’s Head of Series Acquisitions Nick Lee said: “What an absolute gem of a box set to add to the already classic collection we’re building on All 4. It’s great to give this whip smart classic a new lease of life for new audiences across the UK.

“It’s going be a happy addition to our All 4 family, you’ll just find yourself burning through in no time”.

Other box sets on All 4 include Scrubs, Freaks and Geeks, The Inbetweeners, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The IT Crowd, Seinfeld and more.

All seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle will be available to stream on All 4 from October 2, while episodes will also be broadcast on weekday evenings on 4 Music.