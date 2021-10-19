Manchester council creates ‘Game Of Thrones’-themed COVID vaccine PSA

Manchester City Council has shared a new Game Of Thrones-themed PSA encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID ahead of winter.

As part of the drive, actor James Martin dressed up as Jon Snow while waiting for his vaccination at the Manchester Town Hall walk-in clinic this week.

“I wanted to have the vaccine, so this was the perfect time and a case of life imitating art!” Martin told the Manchester Evening News. “It was quick and easy and absolutely nothing to worry about.”

In the video, titled ‘Manchester’s Winter Is Coming: Defend Yourself’, the Snow lookalike encourages people to get vaccinated against both COVID and the flu.

“This call-out to the city is so vital,” Dr Manisha Kumar, Medical Director at Manchester Health and Care Commissioning, said.

“Please don’t put off having your vaccinations – early evidence suggests that people who get Covid and flu at the same time can be twice as likely to die. This can be prevented and we have to do everything we can so that people don’t face the prospect of serious illness, or even death.”

Manchester’s Director of Public Health David Regan added: “In our view everyone is a hero who has the vaccine to look after themselves and others. There’s no doubt that this winter is going to be tough, with all the extra cold and respiratory viruses, flu and of course, Covid, as people are out of lockdown.

“I thank everyone in advance for keeping on with all those key things that can keep the the whole city safe.”

