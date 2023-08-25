Margot Robbie had failed audition for ‘American Horror Story: Asylum’

Margot Robbie had a failed audition for American Horror Story: Asylum, it’s been revealed.

In an interview with Backstage, AHS casting director Eric Dawson said that Robbie’s audition for an unknown role — which many fans believe to be Lizzie Brochere’s Grace — is one of his favourite auditions ever.

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors. That’s the tough thing for casting directors who aren’t in the room [anymore] with actors,” said Dawson.

“Margot is probably one of my favourite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star.”

He continued: “It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room. Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her?’

“Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring. But that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising,” he added.

Robbie has since gone on to achieve a whole new level of stardom with Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, which has broken multiple box office records and recently became the first movie with a solo female director to earn $1billion worldwide.

The star, who also co-produced the satirical comedy, is set to earn around $50 million (£39.2million) for the film.

However, it was recently revealed that Robbie wasn’t actually the first choice for the lead role. In an interview with Vogue, the actor said that both her and director Greta Gerwig initially wanted Gal Gadot to play Barbie, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,” she said.