Marilyn Manson has revealed that he’s been cast in the forthcoming TV adaptation of Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic novel The Stand.

Published in 1978, The Stand was first made into a miniseries for the small screen back in 1994 with King writing the script. A new 10-episode miniseries, commissioned by CBS All Access earlier this year, is expected to premiere in 2020.

“The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil,” a synopsis for the series reads (via Deadline). “The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.”

Manson has now confirmed that he has an acting role in this new version of The Stand. “Shooter [Jennings] and I also did a cover of ‘The End’ by The Doors, for a new miniseries of The Stand by Stephen King, which I’m also going to be acting in,” he told Revolver in an interview published this week.

Speaking about the series, King said back in January: “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

Last month, Manson announced that Ho99o9’s Brandon Pertzborn had officially joined his band as the drummer.