Marilyn Manson cast in ‘The New Pope’

He'll appear in the follow-up to HBO's Jude Law-starring 'The Young Pope'

Marilyn Manson has been cast in The New Pope, it has been confirmed.

The series will serve as a follow-up to 2016’s miniseries The Young Pope, which starred Jude Law.

Law will reprise his role as Pope Pius XIII in the new show, while John Malkovich will also play a pope. Manson’s role is currently unknown, but he will appear alongside another guest star in Sharon Stone.

HBO released photos of Stone, Malkovich, and Manson on set on their official Twitter page earlier today. Manson is seen leaning against an illuminated glass globe in front of a large bookcase.

Variety, meanwhile, reports that the musician is a big fan of The Young Pope and its director, Pablo Sorrentino. No air date for The New Pope has been set at present, but it is expected to air later this year.

Earlier this year, Manson gave fans an update on his new album, saying he was in the studio finishing up work on the record. The release will mark his 11th studio album and will follow 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’.

Elsewhere, a mansion formerly belonging to the ‘God of Fuck’ was put on the market last week.

The $1,995,000 (approximately £1,518,973) property in San Marco Dr, Los Angeles, is being advertised by real estate website Zillow. Curbed LA has reported that Manson owned the house from the late 1990s to 2004.