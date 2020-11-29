Marilyn Manson’s role has been cut from new Stephen King miniseries

Marilyn Manson is no longer set to appear in Stephen King’s forthcoming miniseries The Stand after his role was cut.

Last year, it was revealed that Manson would appear in the forthcoming TV adaptation of King’s post-apocalyptic novel.

READ MORE: Seven badass ways Stephen King influenced the music world

With the show set to premiere on December 17, director Josh Boone has now revealed that Manson’s role as The Kid has been cut.

Advertisement

Explaining the decision to Entertainment Weekly, Boon said: “Just to clarify, Marilyn Manson and I had long-discussed him taking on the role of The Kid in The Stand. He and the great Shooter Jennings even recorded a killer cover of The Doors’ song ‘The End’ that ultimately proved too expensive to use. The show was made on a very tight budget and some of the dreams we had went to the wayside. The Kid was another casualty.”

He added: “When Manson wasn’t able to make it work schedule-wise, the storyline was ultimately excised and never shot, which is for the best, as no one could have slayed that role like Manson would have. Hope to work with him in the future.”

A synopsis for the series reads: “The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.

“The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.”

Advertisement

The first trailer for The Stand was revealed last month – watch it here.

Earlier this month, Marilyn Manson’s team issued a statement on the artist’s behalf in response to questions about his past relationship with the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

The response comes after Manson ended an interview with Metal Hammer in September after the publication asked about testimony Wood gave in front of the California Senate Public Safety Committee in April 2019.

Wood spoke in her testimony about an abusive relationship she had been in for several years with a man she met in her late teens. While she did not specify who the man was, Wood gave a similar testimony about an abusive relationship to a House Judiciary Subcommittee in February 2018.